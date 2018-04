China's Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi (L) and Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) shake hands during their meeting at the Party's head office in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 April 2018. EFE

China's Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi (L) talks to Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) during their meeting at the Party's head office in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 April 2018. Wang Yi is on an official visit to Vietnam to strengthen the traditionally close ties between the two countries. EFE