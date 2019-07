Berlin (Germany), 17/07/2019.- Outgoing German Defense Minister and newly elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds flowers she received from German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not in the picture) during the beginning of the weekly meeting of the German Federal cabinet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 17 July 2019. During the 61st cabinet meeting, the Chancellor and the ministers are expected to discuss amongst other topics a draft law for the protection of measles and the enforcement of the vaccination program. (Lanzamiento de disco, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN