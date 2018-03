Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after he is voted as president for a second term at the fifth plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 17 March 2018. EFE

Chinese President Xi Jinping presses a button to vote during the fifth plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 17 March 2018. EFE