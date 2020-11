El exdirigente de ETA José Javier Arizkuren Ruiz, "Kantauri", durante un juicio. EFE/Chema Moya/Archivo Former Basque terrorist band ETA's leader Jose Javier Arizkuren Ruiz, aka 'Kantauri' (C), attends the first session of his trial at Audiencia Nacional court in San Fernando de Henares, outside Madrid, Spain, 28 October 2013. According to reports, Kantauri is accused of ordering the murder of Spanish People's Party town councilman Alberto Jimenez Becerril and his wife Ascension Garcia, who were shot dead on 30 January 1998 in Seville, southern Spain. The Spanish Prosecution Office asks for a 60-years in jail sentence against the ETA member and Kantauri to pay one million euros in compensation to the couple's children.