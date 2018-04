A handout photo file made available by the US Navy on 14 April 2018, shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) firing a standard missile 3 during an exercise at sea, in the Atlantic Ocean, 15 October 2017. EFE/US NAVY/MC1 THERON J. GODBOLD

A missile from the air defenses belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force attempts to intercept a coalition missile in the skies of Damascus, Syria, 14 April 2018. The US, Britain and France launched airstrikes targeting three sites allegedly related to the Syrian government's chemical weapon capabilities. EFE