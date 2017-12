Monrovia (Liberia), 30/12/2017.- George Weah, President addresses journalists during a press conference at his party headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia. 30 December 2017. The National Elections Commission (NEC) has declare George Weah as the winner of the run-off presidential elections, succeeding incumbant President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Liberians voted in the run-off presidential elections choosing between George Weah, presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC) party, and Joseph Nyuma Boakai, presidential candidate, and incumbent vice president of the governing Unity Party(UP). (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/AHMED JALLANZO