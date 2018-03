Protesters block the Durres-Kukes highway, at the Kalimash tunnel near the city of Kukes, Albanian, 31 March 2018. Thousands of people from Kosovo gathered to protest against the introduction of a road toall of five to twelve euro for the Durres-Kukes road. EFE

Protesters set road toll pay booths on fire of the Durres-Kukes highway, at the Kalimash tunnel near the city of Kukes, Albanian, 31 March 2018. Thousands of people from Kosovo gathered to protest against the introduction of a road toall of five to twelve euro for the Durres-Kukes road. EFE