Brussels (Belgium), 16/12/2018.- Protesters of right-wing and far-right Flemish associations use smoke grenades during the 'March Against Marrakech' near European institutions headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 16 December 2018. Anti-immigration protesters took to the streets of Brussels to denounce the Global Compact on Migration adopted in Marrakesh and approved by the Belgian Prime Minister. The march was organized by several right-wing and far-right Flemish associations such as KVHV, NSV, Schild & Vrienden, Voorpost and Vlaams Belang Jongeren. (Protestas, Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND