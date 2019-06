Singapore (Singapore), 01/06/2019.- European Union Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini delivers her address during the second plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 18th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, 01 June 2019. The IISS Asia Security Summit is an annual gathering of defense officials in the Asia-Pacific region and is dubbed the Shangri-La Dialogue in honor of the hotel where the event is held. The summit will be held from 31 May to 02 June 2019. (Singapur, Singapur) EFE/EPA/WALLACE WOON