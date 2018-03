Polling station officials start to count ballots at a polling station during italian general elections in Rome, Italy, 04 March 2018. According to first exit pools, Italian right-wing coalition lead by Silvio Berlusconi got 34 to 37 percent of the votes, Democratic Party with its allies got 30 percent of the votes and Italian right-wing 5-Star Movement got 25 to 28 percent of votes and became the largest single party in the elections. (Elecciones, Roma, Italia) EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI