Sam Rockwell cumplió hoy con los pronósticos y ganó el Óscar al mejor actor de reparto, la primera estatuilla de su carrera, por su trabajo en el drama con toques de humor negro "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".
US actor Sam Rockwell celebrates after receives the Oscar to Best Supporting Actor for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 4 March 2018. EFE
Sam Rockwell (L) and Leslie Bibb arrive for the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. EFE