El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Javier Lizón SPAIN STATE OF THE NATION DEBATE:Leader of opposition socialist PSOE party Pedro Sanchez attends the first day of the State of the Nation debate at the Parliament's Lower Chamber in Madrid, Spain, 24 February 2015. The two-day long debates in Parliament will be the last of the Spanish Government's term of office ahead the general elections to be held in November. EFE/Javier Lizon