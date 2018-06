Pro-Hong Kong independence advocate Edward Leung Tin-kei (C-L) is surrounded by guards as he crosses the prison yard to board a bus to take him to Hong Kong's High Court for sentencing on charges of rioting and assaulting a police officer, Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, 11 June 2018. EFE

