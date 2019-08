Nantes (France), 03/08/2019.- Women walk in front of a mural depicting a portrait of Steve Maia Canico in Nantes, France, 03 August 2019. The body of Steve Maia Canico, a 24-year-old Frenchman who disappeared last month after falling in the river following a police raid during a music festival, had been found in the Loire river four days ago. Steve Maia Canico went missing on the night of June 21-22 after officers in the western city of Nantes moved in to disperse techno music fans attending a free concert as part of France's national music celebration day. (Francia) EFE/EPA/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH