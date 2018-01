(L-R) President of Chad Idriss Deby, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of Guinea Alpha Conde, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat and President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa attend the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 28 January 2018. EFE