Palestinians take part in a sit-in protest as Israeli soldiers stand guard outside a tent erected by Israeli settlers by the Pnei Hever settlement, in the West bank village of Bani Naem, East of Hebron, 01 July 2018. EFE

Palestinians take part in a sit-in protest as Israeli soldiers stand guard outside a tent erected by Israeli settlers by the Pnei Hever settlement, in the West bank village of Bani Naem, East of Hebron, 01 July 2018. EFE