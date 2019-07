Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a military plane crash on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 30 July 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several others wounded when a small military plane crashed in a residential area on the outskirts of Rawalpindi. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A man who was injured during a plane crash is helped on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 30 July 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several others wounded when a small military plane crashed in a residential area on the outskirts of Rawalpindi. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD