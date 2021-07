Jolo (Philippines), 04/07/2021.- A handout photo made available by the Joint Task Force Jolo- Armed Forces of the Philippines (JTF-AFP) shows debris of a Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane at the vicinity of Jolo airport, Sulu island, Philippines, 04 July 2021. In a statement released by the office of Defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana, a C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force crashed while landing at EFE/EPA/JTF