A Red Cross personel (L) checks through the wreckage of a truck at the scene of a fatal road accident involving a bus and a truck that killed at least 36 people in Migaa some 150km north of Nairobi, Kenya, 31 December 2017. EFE

People stand next to the scene of a fatal road accident involving a bus and a truck that killed at least 36 people in Migaa some 150km north of Nairobi, Kenya, 31 December 2017. EFE