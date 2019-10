Rahim Yar Khan (Pakistan), 31/10/2019.- Rescue workers shift the bodies of the victims after a fire engulfed a passenger train near Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, 31 October 2019. Dozens were killed and more than 40 others injured after a fire erupted from a gas canister blast engulfed a train completely destroying at least three coaches. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Rahim Yar Khan (Pakistan), 31/10/2019.- Rescue workers shift the bodies of the victims after a fire engulfed a passenger train near Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan, 31 October 2019. Dozens were killed and more than 40 others injured after a fire erupted from a gas canister blast engulfed a train completely destroying at least three coaches. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/STRINGER