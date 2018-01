Emergency service and firefighters stand in front of the Eurostars David hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, 20 January 2018. A major fire has killed two people and injured several people more at the four star Eurostars David hotel, local media report. Fire crews have declared a major incident following the fire at Eurostars David hotel in the Czech capital of Prague. People are still stuck in the burning building waiting to be evacuated, according to local reports. EFE