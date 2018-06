German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the 'Memorial to Homosexuals Persecuted Under Nazism' at the Tiergarten park in Berlin, Germany, 03 June 2018. EFE

A film clip on a screen in the memorial shows a homosexual couple kissing during the 10th anniversary of the unveiling of the 'Memorial to Homosexuals Persecuted Under Nazism' at the Tiergarten park in Berlin, Germany, 03 June 2018. EFE