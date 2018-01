Australia's Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel AO, addresses scientists and staff at the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) in Cape Cleveland, Queensland, Australia, 22 January 2018. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced a 60 million Australian dollar (about 48 million US dollar) plan to save the Great Barrier Reef, which is under threat from mass bleaching. EFE

