California combate una decena de incendios que obligan a evacuar a miles de personas

Firefighters work on containing the Getty Fire in the hills behind the Getty Center as the fire spread in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2019. More than 500 acres were burnt due to the Getty fire. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A firefighter's helicopter drops water on the Getty Fire as it spreads in the hills behind the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2019. More than 500 acres were burnt due to the Getty fire. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT