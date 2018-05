Chinese visitors hold flowers to mourn for the earthquake victims at the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Beichuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, 12 May 2018. EFE

Chinese visitors hold flowers to mourn for the earthquake victims at the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Beichuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, 12 May 2018. EFE