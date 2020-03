Daegu (Korea, Republic Of), 04/03/2020.- A decadeslong weekly rally outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul is aired live on social media in Seoul, South Korea, 04 March 2020. The rally has been held every Wednesday since 08 January 1992 to ask Japan for compensation for the victims of the Japanese army's sexual slavery during World War II, euphemistically called comfort women. The rally was held online for the second time in a row due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. (Japón, Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT