Police officers detain a protester during a rally marking the unofficial 'Freedom Day' in Minsk, Belarus, 25 March 2018. Freedom Day is an unofficial holiday in Belarus in commemoration of the creation of the Belarusian People's Republic (BPR) on 25 March 1918. The Belarusian government does not recognize 25 March as a holiday due to the fact that the BPR was proclaimed under the German occupation. EFE

