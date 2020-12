Brooklyn (United States), 04/12/2020.- Paramedics bring a patient into the emergency room at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 04 December 2020. COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York City are up 120 percent in the past three weeks and the city is experiencing a daily average of 2000 positive coronavirus cases. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE