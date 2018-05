Eastern Gaza City (---), 04/05/2018.- Palestinians medics carry a wounded protester during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel in eastern Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 04 May 2018. More than 150 Palestinians were injured during the clashes with Israeli troops along the border between Israel and the eastern Gaza Strip. Protesters plan to call for the right of Palestinian refugees across the Middle East to return to homes they fled in the war surrounding the 1948 creation of the state of Israel. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER