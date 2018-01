El accidente del petrolero iraní termina en tragedia en el mar de China

Unidentified relatives of sailors who were onboard 'Sanchi' oil tanker that sunk off the coast of China mourn inside the Iranian company in Tehran, Iran, 14 January 2018. EFE

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Coast Guard on 08 January 2018 shows Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' on fire after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 07 January 2018 (reissued on 14 January 2018). EFE