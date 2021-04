NEW ZEALAND BRENTON TARRANT SENTENCING:Christchurch (New Zealand), 26/08/2020.- Defendant Brenton Tarrant listens as Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh delivers his submission during day four of his sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 27 August 2020. Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison on 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one terrorism charge after attacks on two mosques in 2019. (Atentado, Terrorismo, Nueva Zelanda) EFE/EPA/JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON / POOL