Pozzallo (Italy), 30/10/2019.- The search-and-rescue ship Ocean Viking arrives in the port of Pozzallo, Italy, 30 October 2019. The rescue ship, chartered by SOS Mediterrranee in partnership with Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), rescued 104 migrants in international waters off the coasts of Libya on 18 October 2019. (Italia, Libia) EFE/EPA/FRANCESCO RUTA