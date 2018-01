Pope Francis celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy, on the 51st world day of Peace on the theme Migrants and refugees: men and women in search of peace in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 01 January 2018. EFE

Pope Francis (C) celebrates Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy, on the 51st world day of Peace on the theme Migrants and refugees: men and women in search of peace in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 01 January 2018. EFE