Pope Francis (C)arrives for the Easter Sunday mass on Saint Peter's square in the Vatican City, Vatican, 01 April 2018. Easter is celebrated around the world by Christians to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead and the foundation of the Christian faith. EFE

Pope Francis (L) celebrates the Easter Sunday mass on Saint Peter's square in the Vatican City, Vatican, 01 April 2018. Easter is celebrated around the world by Christians to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead and the foundation of the Christian faith. EFE