Pope Francis (C) waves to the faithful as he delivers the traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) Christmas Day message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 25 December 2017. EFE

Pope Francis (C) delivers the traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) Christmas Day blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 25 December 2017. EFE