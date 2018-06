A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Msgr. Carlo Alberto Capella (L), during his trial inside the Vatican Court in Vatican City, 23 June 2018. EFE

A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows a general interior view during the trial inside the Vatican Court that condemned the former Vatican diplomat, Msgr. Carlo Alberto Capella (R), to five years imprisonment and five thousand euros fine, for possession, transfer and transmission of child pornography material, Vatican City, 23 June 2018. EFE