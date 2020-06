Brooke Williams, niece of George Floyd, speaks with the rest of the family, during the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, USA, 09 June 2020. EFE/Godofredo A. Vasquez

A guest raises her fist during the funeral service for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church, Houston, Texas, USA, 09 June 2020. EFE/David J. Phillip