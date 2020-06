La ciudad de Nueva York empieza a despertar tras cien días de pandemia

Construction workers are seen on a newly reopened infrastructure project as New York City starts the first phase of reopening today after being shut down for 100 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, in New York New York, USA, 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

