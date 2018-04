La determinación de una mujer por ir a la universidad conmueve a Afganistán

Afghan mother Jahantab Ahmadi, 25, holds her youngest child, three-month-old Khezran, while reading a book at a house in Kabul, Afghanistan. Jahantab Ahmadi became a viral sensation on the Afghan web after she was photographed nursing her infant daughter while taking her university entrance exam. EFE

