A handout photo made available by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel rescuing stranded villagers from flooded areas at Balinge village, Kolhapur district, Maharashtra state, India, 25 July 2021. According to the district administration, heavy rainfall and flooding in Maharashtra killed over 75 people, and many are feared trapped in three landslides in various areas. (Inundaciones) EFE/EPA/NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel conducting search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Khed village, Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra state, India, 25 July 2021. According to the district administration, heavy rainfall and flooding in Maharashtra killed over 75 people, and many are feared trapped in three landslides in various areas. (Inundaciones) EFE/EPA/NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES