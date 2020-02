Residents protest in the city of Mytilini, Lesvos, Greece. EFE/EPA/STRATIS BALASKAS

Riot policemen guard the port of Mytilini, Lesvos, Greece. EFE/EPA/STRATIS BALASKAS

Garbage bins are on fire during clashes at the port of Mytilini, Lesvos, Greece. EFE/EPA/STRATIS BALASKAS