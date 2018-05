A handout photo made available by NASA on 05 May 2018, showing the mobile service tower at SLC-3 being rolled back to reveal the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas-V rocket with the NASA InSight spacecraft on-board late 04 May 2018, at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is a Mars lander designed to study the 'inner space' of Mars: its crust, mantle, and core. (Estados Unidos) EFE/NASA