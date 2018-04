Several immigrants rest on board the rescue ship 'Aquarius' after being rescued in the high seas on 01 April 2018. The ship comes back Sicily with 290 immigrants who were rescued in last three days. EFE

Several immigrants rest on board the rescue ship 'Aquarius' after being rescued in the high seas on 01 April 2018. The ship comes back Sicily with 290 immigrants who were rescued in last three days. EFE