Berlin (Germany), 28/10/2020.- A sign of a male and female characters wearing face masks is seen on a window of a closed restaurant in Berlin, Germany, 28 October 2020. German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Prime Ministers of Federal states at the chancellery and have agreed on common and nationwide restrictions to prevent a further explosion in the number of corona infections, such as closing bars and restaurants for a month. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON