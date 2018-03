Israelis watch Christian pilgrims taking part in the Palm Sunday procession in the Olive mount, Jerusalem, 25 March 2018. Thousands of pilgrims, clergy and tourists retraced the route taken by Jesus Christ as they marched with palms and olive branches on the Mount of Olives, down to the Garden of Gethsemene and up to the Lion's Gate and into the Old City of Jerusalem. EFE

Christian pilgrims take part in the Palm Sunday procession in the Olive mount, Jerusalem, 25 March 2018. Thousands of pilgrims, clergy and tourists retraced the route taken by Jesus Christ as they marched with palms and olive branches on the Mount of Olives, down to the Garden of Gethsemene and up to the Lion's Gate and into the Old City of Jerusalem. EFE