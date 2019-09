Millions of people around the world are taking part in protests demanding action on climate issues. Demonstrators gather during a global climate strike demonstration in Munich, Germany, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Thousands of protesters march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019. An estimated quarter of a million people marched in New York to protest government inaction on the climate crisis. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY