Mujeres llevan "Un violador en tu camino" a EE.UU.

A group of mostly blindfolded women perform the viral protest 'Un violador en tu camino', also know as 'A Rapist in Your Path' at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

A group of mostly blindfolded women perform the viral protest 'Un violador en tu camino', also know as 'A Rapist in Your Path' at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER