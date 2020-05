People view a painting of George Floyd during the fifth day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A protester poses in a burned out business during the fifth day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY