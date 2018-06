People travel along a road toward the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 30 June 2018. Rescuers are attempting to pump water out of a cave complex in an effort to rescue 12 members of a youth soccer team that are believed to have been trapped in the flooded cave complex since 23 June. (Tailandia) EFE

Thai military medical work during a search and rescue operation near the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 30 June 2018. Rescuers are attempting to pump water out of a cave complex in an effort to rescue 12 members of a youth soccer team that are believed to have been trapped in the flooded cave complex since 23 June. (Tailandia) EFE