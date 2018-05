epa06694560 Members of Humanising India a non-governmental organization, and students from different colleges hold placards during a protest to condemn the increasingly sexual harassment, violence and rape against women and children, in Bangalore, India, 26 April 2018. Hundreds of activists gathered as they seek justice and urge the state and central government to implement law and stop the growing number of sex crimes against young girls and women in the country. EPA/JAGADEESH NV